loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 542,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 493,108 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDI

loanDepot Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.13.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 82,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $248,065.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,993,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,061,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,777 shares of company stock valued at $547,838. 83.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.