Louise Beardmore Acquires 14 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,051 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £147.14 ($188.52).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,051 ($13.47) per share, with a total value of £178.67 ($228.92).

UU traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,041 ($13.34). 1,933,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21,090.00, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,040.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,032.07.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

