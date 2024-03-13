Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $246.52

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $246.52 and last traded at $246.22, with a volume of 114360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.28. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

