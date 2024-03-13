Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.12

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.12 and last traded at C$12.12, with a volume of 258959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.87.

The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8145275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

