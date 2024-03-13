Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 1,480.0% in February

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,480.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:MALJF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

About Magellan Aerospace

Featured Stories

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

