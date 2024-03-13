Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of MAL opened at C$8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.64. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$6.76 and a one year high of C$8.43. The company has a market cap of C$464.54 million, a PE ratio of -42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
About Magellan Aerospace
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Aerospace
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.