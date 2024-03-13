Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and approximately $172,793.90 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017012 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00024979 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,519.47 or 1.00211531 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00190786 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000979 USD and is up 6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $145,669.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

