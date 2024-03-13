MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 545.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 165,983 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $758,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

