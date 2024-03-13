Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.17

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.17 and last traded at $130.97, with a volume of 128019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Masonite International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Masonite International by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Masonite International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

See Also

