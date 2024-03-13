Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 5.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.11. 650,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.28 and a 12 month high of $479.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

