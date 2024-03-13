MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 13,948 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. ASML comprises 3.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $12.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $971.42. 501,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $868.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $728.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

