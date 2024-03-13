MayTech Global Investments LLC Takes $41,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,309,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 265,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,779. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

