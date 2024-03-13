McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $10.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,319. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.04 and a 200 day moving average of $280.87. The company has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

