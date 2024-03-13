Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 14th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MBGYY. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

About Mercedes-Benz Group

MBGYY opened at C$20.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.14. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of C$14.53 and a one year high of C$20.77.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

