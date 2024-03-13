Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733,182 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.13% of Meta Platforms worth $55,011,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,948,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.56 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,265,119 shares of company stock valued at $555,737,171. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.