Metal Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $58.78 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $160.64 million and approximately $58.78 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00003297 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

