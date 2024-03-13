Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Up 1,733.3% in February

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,733.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalpha Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metalpha Technology stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Metalpha Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metalpha Technology Stock Performance

MATH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,424. Metalpha Technology has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59.

Metalpha Technology Company Profile

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

