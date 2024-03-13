Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $22,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,882. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

