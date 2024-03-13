Mincon Group plc (MCON) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on June 14th

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MCON opened at GBX 54 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £114.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.31. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.22). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.15.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Monday.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

