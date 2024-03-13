Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FDX stock opened at $254.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.61. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

