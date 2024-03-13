Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $579.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.91. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.29 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

