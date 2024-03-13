Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $284.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.42 and its 200 day moving average is $254.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $285.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

