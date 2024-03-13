Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $970.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $948.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

