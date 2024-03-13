Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $18.87 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,870,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

