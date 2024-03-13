Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $640,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $5,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 431.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

