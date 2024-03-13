Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after buying an additional 258,827 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

