Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 291,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

