Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after buying an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unilever by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 64,391 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

