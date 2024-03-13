Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $18.87 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,870,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.09. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

