Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,818,000 after acquiring an additional 444,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $331,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

