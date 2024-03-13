Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Up to $52.42

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.42, but opened at $53.79. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 132,636 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $4,058,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

