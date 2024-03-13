Monero (XMR) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.16 or 0.00199543 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $61.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,744.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00596368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00131996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00154758 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,409,720 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.