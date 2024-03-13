Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,033,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $363,374,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after buying an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,482 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.