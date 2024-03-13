Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX remained flat at $61.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

