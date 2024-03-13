Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 688 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.3% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.00. 671,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.01. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

