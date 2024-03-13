Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 521,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,606. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

