Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,961. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.