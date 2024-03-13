Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.63. The stock had a trading volume of 812,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $175.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

