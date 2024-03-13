Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 133,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,076 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

