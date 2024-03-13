Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $579.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $586.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.17 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

