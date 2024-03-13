Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $87.11. 1,484,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

