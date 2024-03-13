Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,310 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

AKAM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.13. 681,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

