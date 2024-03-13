Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.11. 650,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $443.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.28 and a 12-month high of $479.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

