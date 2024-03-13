Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,653. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

