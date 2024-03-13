Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.