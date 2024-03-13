Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total value of $9,408,503.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,265,119 shares of company stock valued at $555,737,171. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $496.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,047,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.92 and a 200 day moving average of $360.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $186.56 and a one year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

