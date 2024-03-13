Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $18.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $798.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,703,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 214,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after purchasing an additional 807,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 178,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

