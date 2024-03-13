Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 3,896 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 148.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $1,992,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after buying an additional 64,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $139.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

