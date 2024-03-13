Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 9,028 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 163,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

