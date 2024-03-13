Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lyft by 29.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,445 shares of company stock worth $4,358,625. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

